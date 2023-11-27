Yuva Galam Padayatra to recommence today

Rajamahendravaram: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will recommence his Yuva Galam Padayatra at Podalada village in Razole Constituency of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District at 10.19 am on Monday.

The yatra was temporarily stopped at Podalada on September 9 following the arrest of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Former Ministers Prathipati Pullarao, Gollapalli Surya Rao, TDP leaders Reddy Subrahmanyam, Namana Rambabu, Dokka Nath Babu, Jyotula Naveen, Perabathula Rajasekhar and others discussed the Yuva Galam Padayatra route map.

They said that thousands of fans and activists from Godavari districts will come for the Yuvagalam Padayatra at Podalada on Monday.

Lokesh walked 2852.4 km so far as part of Yuva Galam padayatra in 209 days. Party sources said that Monday’s march will be the 210th day.

The padayatra will start from Subham Grand. Lokesh will address the public meeting at the Tatipaka Centre. At 12.30 pm the padayatra will enter P Gannavaram constituency.

Lokesh will participate in a meeting with victims of GAIL and ONGC in the Nagaram village. At 2 pm, there will be a meeting with the locals at Mamidikuduru. After a lunch break at Pasarlapudi, the padayatra will continue at 4 pm.

Lokesh will enter the Amalapuram Constituency after meeting with the locals at the Appanapalli centre. At 6:30 pm, Lokesh will meet the fishermen at Bodasakurru and enquire about their problems. After that, there will be a meeting with the Rajaka community members in Peruru. Lokesh will stay for the night at the campsite in Peruru.