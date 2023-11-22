YV Subba Reddy, Gudivada Amarnath visits students injured in road accident at Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and YV Subba Reddy visited the students injured in the road accident at Visakha RTC complex and directed the doctors to provide better medical treatment to the students. Also, Minister Amarnath ordered the police officers to take strict action if children are transported in autos beyond the limit.



TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh also said that he was shocked by the school children's car accident in Visakhapatnam. He said that he is praying to that god that nothing should happen to the babies and asked the parents to be brave.

A lorry hit an auto carrying school children at Sangam Sarath in Visakhapatnam. A lorry hit an auto carrying school children leaving 8 students injured including four girls and four boys. While three students have already been discharged, one of the student's condition is serious. City DCP Srinivas inspected the accident site. The police are interrogating the lorry driver as well as the cleaner who were caught.