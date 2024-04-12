YV Subba Reddy inaugurates new YSRCP office in PM Palem

Members of the Rajya Sabha, including YV Subba Reddy and Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, inaugurated the new Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) office in PM Palemof, Bhimili Constituency on Friday. The inauguration ceremony was led by Muttamshetty Srinivasa Rao, former Minister of Bhimili Constituency.

The event saw Veda Pandits participating in chanting and the new party office being inaugurated by YV Subbareddy. Traditional cultural games and dances entertained the attendees, with over 300 people from Vambe Colony - Seva Nagar joining the YCP party in protest against the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy and Avanti in Bhimili.

Speaking at the program, Speaker Avanti highlighted the significant development works undertaken in Vidanga Bhimili Constituency under the leadership of State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He encouraged the people to support the party and emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections.

YV Subbareddy urged every leader and activist to work hard and take responsibility to bring the YCP party to power. He stressed the unity and dedication required to win the elections and continue the welfare schemes provided by the government.

Education Minister Botsa Jhansi commended the non-discriminatory approach of the YCP government in implementing welfare schemes. He urged the attendees to work hard to ensure the party's victory in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the continuation of beneficial governance under Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Various party officials and activists, including Visakha District YCP Party President Mr. Kola Gurulu and former Minister Bhimili Constituency Observer Mr. Kuraleti Balaraju, participated in the event. The gathering aimed to mobilize support for the YCP party and ensure success in the upcoming elections.





