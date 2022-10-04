YV Subba Reddy presents silk robes to goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada

As part of Navaratri celebrations during Dussehra, the TTD has presented silk clothes to goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. In this context, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with his wife presented the couple silk clothes. On this occasion, temple EO Bhramaramba and the temple priests gave a warm welcome to the YV Subba Reddy couple.

Meanwhile, it is known that during the Dussehra festival, it is customary to present silk cloths from the TTD Devasthanam. Later, they visited presiding deity who was dressed as Mahishasura Mardini and received blessings from priests. On this occasion, Durga temple EO Bhramaramba offered prasadam and portrait to the couple.

Speaking to the media after darshan, YV Subba Reddy said he was happy to visit Indrakeeladri. "On behalf of TTD, we presented silk clothes to deity and made grand arrangements for Tirupati Brahmotsavam as per the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy" YV Subba Reddy said adding that arrangements were also made good at Indrakeeladri.

He said that he had prayed to the goddess that the state should be blessed with timely rains.