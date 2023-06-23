YV Subba Reddy releases white paper on TTD assets

Amid allegations over the irregularities in the Srivani Trust funds, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy has released a white paper regarding donations, fund collection, and other programs. He also briefed on the assets.



Revealing the details of the assets, YV Subba Reddy said that TTD trust has amassed Rs. 861 crore of which Rs. 602 crore were deposited in the various banks. He stated that the TTD has received interest of Rs. 36 crores in the last three and half years and opined that Rs. 120 crores were spent for the construction of temples, renovation works, Deepadupa Naivedyam, cow protection, promotion of Hindu Dharma,

Further, the TTD chairman said many spiritual programs are being initiated on behalf of TTD trust in many states including Andhra Pradesh. Stating that there is no scope for the diversion of the trust funds, YV Subba Reddy explained that they are giving proper receipts for the donations given.

He said that they abolished the broker system at Tirumala besides arresting 70 brokers and registering 214 cases.