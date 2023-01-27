Zero interest loans benefitted 62,390 farmers in Puttaparthi

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The 74th Republic Day celebrations were observed enthusiastically in the twin districts with collectors Nagalaķshmi Selvarajan and Basanth Kumar presiding over their functions in respective districts. At the police parade ground in Anantapur, district collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan inspected the guard of honor and unveiled the national flag. A galaxy of people's representatives including MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy, MLC Vennapoosa Gopal Reddy, Topudurthi Prakash Reddy and K Fakirappa participaed in the celebrations. Joint collector Ketan Garg

and assistant collector Prashanth Kumar participated. The collector speaking on the occasion highlighted the implementation Navaratnnas including housing, family doctor system, Nadu-Nedu, land resurvey, Fish Andhra, YSR Pensions, Jagananna Thodu, YSR housing, Sunna Vaddi and Jagananna Thodu. Contingents of NSS, NCC, Reserve police and Home guards displayed their prowess through march pasts. All government departments exhibited stalls displaying their activities and services to the people. The cultural programmes of government schools including Navodaya schools captured the attention of one and all. KGBV school in Bukkarayasamudram bagged first prize in their cultural show. District Sports Authority presented a wrestling show which drew applauses by participants.

Over 34 district officers and 360 other government employees were given meritorious awards by the collector. ZP CEO Bhaskar Reddy, CEO Keshava Naidu, DRDA PD Narasimha Reddy, Dwama PD Venugopal Reddy, MEPMA PD Vijay Lakshmi and RDO Madhusudan Reddy were among those present.

At Puttaparthi, district collector Basanth Kumar received the guard of honour from the armed reserve police and unfurled the national flag at the parade grounds.

SP Rahul Dev Singh, joint collector Chethan, MLA D Sridhar Reddy and DRO Kondaiah were present. Collector Basanth Kumar delivering his 74th Republic day address said that the district experienced a bountiful rainfall registering 49 percent more than normal rainfall of 522 mm. The government, he said reached out to all sections of people through the Navaratnas. Every farmer was credited Rs 13,500 into his account every year. About 2.83 lakh farmers benefited by Rs 320 crores.

The government, he said reached out to farmers whose crops were damaged in the September-October rains. Rs 5 crores crop compensation was paid to the farmers. Also, zero interest loans were given to 62,390 farmers in the district. Drip irrigation was covered to all crops in 37,000 farmers. Under horticulture, Rs 12.39 crores were spent so far in 2022-23 for expansion of horticulture acreage.