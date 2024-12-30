Zero-tolerance policy on bribes at KGH, says its chief

Visakhapatnam : Strict action will be taken if any employee of King George Hospital (KGH) demands money, said King George Hospital (KGH) superintendent P Sivananda.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the superintendent appealed to the public to inform them by dialling numbers 0891-2590102, 0891-2590100, if any members of staff seek bribes.

Based on the complaints, the superintendent said that action was taken in the past against the errant staff. He stated that the money collected from patients would be returned to them and the salary of the corrupt staff will be held up for two months.

The superintendent said that the entire staff is working hard to provide better medical services to the patients arriving from various states, he added.

Further, he stated that as soon as the NDA government came to power in the state, the government laid focus on developing the health sector and a number of developmental works were undertaken in KGH. He informed that an action plan has been prepared to further develop the hospital in the coming days.

Super specialty services are available for cardiology, neurology, plastic surgery, pediatrics, cancer treat-ment and these services are provided free of cost, Sivananda said.

He said that attendants of the patients were being made aware of services provided in the hospital. Signboards have been set up so that patients can reach the departments without any confusion.

A counselling centre has been set up so that the relatives can always know the condition of the patients from time to time, he added.

The superintendent said that a command control room has been set up in the hospital and wards are being monitored round the clock.