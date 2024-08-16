Zero tolerance towards crime against women, says Naidu

Vijayawada: Endorsing the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort that ‘crime against women should be probed swiftly, and stringent punishment given to those who commit such demonic acts’, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the AP government also believes in zero tolerance towards crime against women and no compromise in maintaining law & order.

The Chief Minister said the NDA government in the state will not resort to vindictive politics like the previous government but will not spare anyone who had committed atrocities or caused damage to the state in the last five years. He referred to land, mines, wine and sand mafia that played havoc in the state during 2019-2024.

All this, he said, led to the state incurring huge losses worse than what the state suffered at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

The CM thanked the Centre for the allocations and promises it made in the 2024-25 Union Budget for Amaravati greenfield capital city, Polavaram project, railway projects and others.



Highlighting several other projects which are crucial for the state, Naidu said new policies are being formulated to rejuvenate industries and other key sectors.

He said special focus would be laid on temple and beach tourism which can help in creating direct and indirect employment on a large scale.