Zonal chief inspects Kurnool RTC bus stand

Kurnool: In a proactive move aimed at improving public transport facilities, APSRTC Zonal Chairman Pula Nagaraju conducted a surprise inspection of the Kurnool RTC bus stand on Saturday.

During the visit, he interacted with passengers, inspected amenities, and took note of various concerns raised by both commuters and staff. While touring the premises, several passengers brought to his attention the issue of overpricing in some of the stalls operating within the bus stand. Responding promptly, Chairman Nagaraju assured the public that appropriate action would be taken to curb such practices.

He directed the concerned officials to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that all vendors adhere to government-mandated pricing norms. Commuters also expressed satisfaction over the improved facilities at the bus stand and credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership for the positive developments. Many appreciated the upgraded infrastructure, enhanced cleanliness, and improved passenger amenities, which have collectively contributed to a better travel experience. He was satisfied with the overall maintenance of the bus stand, emphasized the importance of regular inspections to sustain service quality and uphold commuter trust in public transportation.

Following his inspection, Nagaraju proceeded to the Kurnool-2 RTC Depot garage, where he participated in a plantation drive and planted a sapling as part of an ongoing environmental initiative by APSRTC. During the interaction, depot employees shared their grievances and highlighted several long-pending issues affecting their welfare. Responding empathetically, Nagaraju assured the workers that their concerns would be addressed promptly. The visit was part of a broader initiative by the APSRTC leadership to engage directly with stakeholders and ensure that the organization remains responsive and accountable.

Accompanying the Chairman during the inspection were RTC Regional Manager T Srinivasulu and other senior officials.