ZP Chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy meet bats for overall development of Kadapa

Kadapa: The first Zilla Parishad meeting of joint YSR district headed by ZP Chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy has stressed the need for coordination between officials and people's representatives for the overall development of district. In his opening remarks, Amarnath Reddy said that a comprehensive plan has been designed for allround development of both YSR and Annamayaa districts as per the wish of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The ZP Chairman urged public representatives and officials to work with commitment for development of both districts. He pointed out that officials should feel more responsible in providing MSP to farm produce to avoid unrest among farmers.

TDP MLC Maram Reddy Ravindranath Reddy (B Tech Ravi) said the fixing meters to agriculture motors will incur huge loss to farmers and urged the administration to ensure insurance for mango, banana crops as the farmers incurred huge losses in Pulivendula constituency. YSRCP MLC Sivanatha Reddy said that injustice has been meted out to the farmers who cultivated Bengal Gram due to not proper implementation of crop insurance in the district.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said the administration ensured all steps for effective implementation of welfare schemes for the benefit of people.

He assured that the administration will find solutions to problems raised by the people's representatives in the next meeting. Joint Director of Agriculture Nageswara Rao has said the government has provided 43 paddy harvesting mechines and other farm tools to reduce crop expenditure.

He said 397 Polam Badulu was proposed by spending Rs 47.04 lakhs. He said that natural farming is being conducted in 89,000 acres in 378 villages in both YSR and Annamayaa districts. MLAs K Srinivasulu, Dr Sudha, S Raghu Rami Reddy, State Food Commission Chairman Vijaya Prapath Reddy and JC CM Saikanth Varma were present.