ZP chairperson Heny Christina, her husband Suresh Kumar resigned from primary membership of YSRCP

Guntur: Zilla Parishad chairperson Heny Christina resigned from the ZP chairperson post and primary membership of the YSRCP. Vexed with the attitude of the YSRCP high command, she resigned and sent her resignation letter to the YSRCP high command.



According to the sources in the YSRCP, the government has to pay Rs. 75 crore bills for the development works completed by the ZP. Heny Christina met the CM and requested him to sanction the bills several times.

The government did not release the funds. The ZPTCs, contractors who executed the works, mounted pressure on her for bills. Zilla Parishad is not getting seigniorage on the sand like earlier. The government diluted the powers of the local bodies. In addition to this, she expected a Tadikonda Assembly constituency ticket to contest in the coming general elections.

The YSRC high command assured her ticket. Later, fielded MLA Mekathoti Sucharita from Tadikonda. The high handedness of YSRCP MLAs increased in the ZP administration. Her husband Kathera Suresh Kumar also resigned from the primary membership of the YSRCP. She along with her husband Suresh Kumar is joining the TDP in presence of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at Kolluru of Vemuru Assembly constituency.