ZP meet favours early release of payment to farmers

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna and NTR districts MLAs and ZPTC members requested the officials for early release of the payment of paddy procurement to farmers.

They also asked to give minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers' yield, ensure that farmers should not face troubles while selling their crop and in getting payments.

Krishna district zilla parishad general body meeting was held with Krishna district ZP chairperson Uppala Harika in chair at ZP meeting hall in Machilipatnam on Friday. Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, District Collectors P Ranjith Basha (Krishna) and S Dilli Rao (NTR District), MLAs Perni Nani (Machilipatnam), Kolusu Parthasaradhi (Penamuluru), Kaile Anil Kumar (Pamarru), Jagan Mohan Rao (Nandigama), Meka Venkata Pratapa Apparao (Nuziveedu) and Simhadri Ramesh (Avanigadda) and public representatives, officials of Krishna, NTR and Eluru districts attended the meeting. During the meeting, the MLAs and other ZP members have brought up several issues before the officers and asked them to resolve the problems. Firstly, they mentioned farmers' related issues like crop and paddy procurement etc.

Penamaluru MLA Partha Sardhi said that the government is setting up paddy procurement centres at every Rythu Bharosa Kendram and asked the authorities to pay the amount to farmers in time.

KDCC Bank Chairman Tanniru Nageswara Rao asked for permission to give 80 per cent loans to farmers, who sell their crops, which will help them a lot.

ZP chairperson Uppala Harika said that the State government has been giving top priority to the farmers and women.

Minister Jogi Ramesh stated that the government is bestowing good ruling with transparent manner to all the citizens. He extolled District Collectors P Ranjith Basha and S Dilli Rao for their hard work in the development of both Krishna and NTR districts.

Krishna Joint Collector Mahesh Kumar, MLC MD Ruhullah, ZP vice-chairperson Garikapati Sridevi, ZP CEO G Srinivasa Rao, DRO A Venkateswarlu, Eluru District DPO Nimmagada Balaji and others participated in the meeting.