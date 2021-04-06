ZPTC, MPTC POLLS: 180 sensitive areas identified in Krishna district

Vijayawada: The Krishna district police have made all arrangements for the peaceful conduct of ZPTC and MPTC polls to be held on April 8. The police have identified 180 sensitive and 119 hyper sensitive areas and deploying adequate police force to prevent any untoward incident.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu on Monday visited the polling stations in Guduru mandal and inspected the arrangements. The SP visited Posinavaripalem, Kappaladoddi and other areas.

He visited the strong room and counting centre at the Boddu Nagaiah Junior Government College in Guduru. He inspected the arrangements along with the Bandar Revenue Development officer Khaja Vali, Pedana MDO Ramanatham and others. Ballot boxes of Guduru, Pedana, Bantumilli and Kruttivennu mandals are stored in the junior college.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the district police have prepared an action plan for the peaceful conduct of elections and vigil is being maintained on the rowdy sheeters and other trouble mongers. He said flag march is conducted in the problematic areas and awareness is created on the arrangements made by the police.

He said police is taking the assistance of Mahila ward secretariat staff and NSS volunteers for the polling security duty. Special branch DSP Dharmendra, Bandar rural circle inspector Kondaiah and others accompanied the SP during the visit to the villages in Guduru mandal. He asked the police personnel to be on high alert to ensure peaceful polling.

The district police earlier successfully participated in the bandobust for the panchayat and the municipal polls. Now, they are getting ready for the ZPTC and MPTC polls.