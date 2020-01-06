Hyundai Aura Bookings Open, Variants & Colour Options Revealed

Bookings open through online as well as dealership channels.

Comes with six colour options.

Available in a total of five variants: E, S, SX, SX+ and SX(O).

It will get three BS6 engines: 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel.

It will get a CNG option as well.

Prices are expected to range between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh.





Hyundai India has opened bookings for its upcoming sub-4m sedan, the Aura, for a payment of Rs 10,000. Bookings can be made through Hyundai dealerships as well as its official website. The Aura is slated to launch on January 21 with deliveries expected to commence soon after.



The Aura follows Hyundai's basic variant nomenclature and is available in E, S, SX, SX+ and SX(O). Those who have their eyes set on the Aura can choose from the following colour options:

Fiery Red

Polar White

Typhoon Silver

Titan Grey

Alpha Blue

Vintage Brown





Colour options on the Hyundai Aura E (Polar White, Titan Grey) and the Aura CNG S (E variant colours +Typhoon Silver and Vintage Brown) are limited.



The Hyundai Aura is available with a set of three BS6 compliant engines: 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/114Nm), 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol (100PS/172Nm), and a 1.2-litre diesel engine (75PS/190Nm). The 1.2-litre engine will get a CNG option as well. The transmission choices include a 5-speed manual as standard along with an optional AMT that will be coupled with only the 1.2-litre units.





Features on the Hyundai Aura include projector headlamps and fog lamps, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control and wireless charging.



The Aura is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh. It will take on the likes of the Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Ford Aspire.

Source: cardekho.com