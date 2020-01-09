Suzuki Access 125 BS6: Top 5 Facts

Suzuki started its BS6 innings in the country with the launch of the BS6-compliant Access 125. For a nominal premium of around Rs 6,500, the scooter comes with a number of features apart from the fuel-injected engine. Here's everything you need to know about it:

Comes with a fuel-injected engine:













The BS6 Access 125 features fuel-injection to comply with the stringent emission norms. While most BS6-compliant two-wheelers witness a slight decrease in power, Suzuki has made sure that isn't the case with the Access 125 BS6. The 124cc air-cooled motor produces the same amount of power as the BS4 model, at 8.7PS. However, it arrives at 6750rpm, as opposed to 7000rpm in the BS4 version. The peak torque has witnessed a slight drop, though. The scooter produces 10Nm at 5500rpm whereas the BS4 version makes 10.2Nm at 5000rpm.

With the fuel-injected motor, the throttle response should be crispier than the carburetted model. However, only a proper road test will give us a clear idea.

Gets quite a few practical features:









Suzuki has equipped the BS6 Access 125 with an all-LED headlamp. The scooter also comes with an external fuel filler. But the lock slot of the fuel filler is on the lid itself instead of being integrated into the apron-mounted key slot, which would've made fuelling up a little more convenient. At 5 litres, the fuel tank capacity is 0.6 litres less than the BS4 model. Despite the smaller tank, the underseat storage remains unchanged, at 21.8 litres. Like the BS4 scooter, this one also comes with an apron-mounted hook and storage compartment and a hook below the seat.



To encourage fuel-efficient riding, the BS6 Access 125 features an Eco Assist Illumination on the instrument console which lights up whenever the rider is careful with the throttle.

Is available in multiple variants:









The BS6 Access 125 is available in two variants: Standard and Special Edition. The Standard model is further divided into drum brake with steel wheels, drum brake with alloys, and disc brake with alloys. On the other hand, the Special Edition is offered with either a front disc or a drum brake, with alloy wheels as standard across both the models. The Special Edition version gets chromed out rearview mirrors, tan seat cover, brown interior panels and exclusive Special Edition logo on the side panels. Interestingly, Suzuki offers the Eco Assist Illumination feature across all the variants except the base Standard model with drum brake and steel wheels.



Retains the same underpinnings as the BS4 scooter:













The BS6 Access 125 rides on a telescopic fork up front and a single shock absorber at the rear. Brakes include either a disc or drum up front and a drum at the rear, with a combined braking system as standard. All the variants roll on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

Pricing & rivals:









The variant-wise pricing along with the price difference is as follows:









The prices are ex-showroom Delhi. As far as the competition is concerned, the BS6 Access 125 goes up against family-oriented scooters like the BS6-compliant Honda Activa 125, the recently-launched Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi, and the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Fi, which will be updated to BS6 emission norms soon.

Source:Zigwheels.com