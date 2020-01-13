Top 5 Bikes New Of The Week: Classic 350 BS6 Launched, Himalayan BS6 Teased, Access 125 BS6 Launched & More!

As everyone settles into their 2020 groove in this second week, we take a look at all the important happenings over the last 7 days. There's been quite a lot of action, with multiple BS6 launches, some teasers and also some very interesting international news. Here's a quick rundown:

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 Launched, Himalayan BS6 Teased





It all happened rather suddenly, and Royal Enfield has now officially launched a BS6-compliant version of its popular Classic 350. The new bike features fuel-injection, an additional catalytic converter and also some new colour schemes. To check out all the updates, head here.





The brand's next BS6 update will be to its adventure tourer, the Himalayan. We've already spotted the bike undergoing testing in the past, and a teaser has now been released. Dealers are accepting bookings too, indicating that a launch isn't too far away. To know more about the booking amount and new colour schemes that are expected, check this link out.



Suzuki Access 125 BS6 Launched





The other BS6 update in this past week was another very important one - the Suzuki Access 125 BS6. This is the Japanese manufacturer's best-selling model in India and it has now received fuel injection to help it meet the stricter emission norms. To know more about what else is new on the scooter, read here.



Indian Challenger Bookings Open, Price Unveiled





Indian Motorcycle's newest product, the Challenger, was quite a hot topic when launched internationally last year. Powered by an all-new motor, this bagger is quite a looker and now you can get one in India as well. To know more about how and where to make your booking, and how much the bike will cost you, head here.



Benelli Announces 2020 Timeline





Italian bikemaker Benelli announced its plans for 2020 at a press conference held in China, and boy do we have some interesting things coming our way this year. There's a slew of new models coming in as well as updates to many existing models. For a detailed breakdown of Benelli's plans, check out this link.



Triumph Street Triple S Launched Internationally





While the fire-breathing Street Triple RS has been grabbing all the headlines recently, Triumph quietly rolled out a new Street Triple S for 2020. The new bike is powered by a 660cc inline-triple and also available in an A2-license compliant variant. To know more about why it has a smaller motor and whether it might come to India, read here.



