Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Kia Seltos, Maruti Ignis, Top SUV For Auto Expo 2020

Here are all the worthy headlines of the week compiled into one handy page for you

Kia Seltos Crash Test: India's SUV poster child, the Kia Seltos, has been crash-tested by the ANCAP and we're happy to report that the results are phenomenal. It might vary slightly from the India-spec model but it still gives a huge dose of confidence to owners of Kia's first offering for our country. All said and done, how much did it actually score?


Adios Diesels: As we head towards the BS6 implementation deadline, we will be bidding adieu to some of the most explosive and fuel-efficient diesel engines on mass-market cars. We prepare a swansong for these outgoing oil burners here.

Maruti Ignis Facelift: High definition images of a facelifted Maruti Ignis have surfaced and it looks like the S-Presso from the front. How does it look from the sides and rear profile though?


Kia Seltos And MG Hector Rivals You'll Get To See In 2020: Your SUV obsession will be fueled further in 2020 as a horde of them are headed towards us. Most of them will be upping the ante for the Kia Seltos and MG Hector.


SUVs at Auto Expo: The Auto Expo 2020 will feature a variety of SUVs ranging from latest facelifts of popular sub-4m offerings to brand new full-size SUVs from luxury brands. You can take your pick here.

