2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour 1st Lot Sold Out in India in a Day: Soon 2nd Lot to Hit Indian Shores

The 1st lot of the 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour has been sold out, within mere 24 hours start of bookings. The motorcycles went on sale in India, on June 16, 2021.



• Price start at Rs37.20 lakh

• 1833 flat produces 126 bhp and 170Nm

• 2nd lot of motorcycles is expected to arrive in coming few months.

Honda has made an announcement through a press release; however, there is no mention of the number of units was sold.

-The Honda Gold Wing Tour is the Company's Premium Touring motorcycles with prices beginning at Rs. 37.20 lakh for the Standard Tour Model with the 6-speed manual transmission.

-The Honda Gold Wing Tour is having the 7 speed DCT and airbag will set you back by Rs. 39.16 lakh(ex-showroom, Gurugram).

The above motorcycle is powered by a 1,833cc, flat-six, liquid-cooled engine, it produces 126hp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a shaft drive system.

Few of the features include

-All-LED lights

-Ride modes

-7.0 inch TFT display having Bluetooth connectivity

-Apple Carplay Android Auto

The Honda is Excited as the 1st lot of Hold Gold Wing has been Sold, hence the company is looking to get its second lot bikes to our shores in a just few months.