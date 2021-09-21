2021 YAMAHA R15 Bike & AEROX 155 Launched In INDIA: Details Revealed

Long Wait has come to an end; the Yamaha Motor India Company has finally launched its new YZF-R15M as well as Aerox 155 Maxi scooter in India. The price of new YZF R15M is around Rs 1.77 lakh and the price of Aerox 155 Maxi scooter is around Rs.1.29 lakh.



Launch Event-Online

Due to corona Pandemic, the company has decided to host the event online.

The new Aerox 155 scooter would be put up for sale from this month, onwards through, Yamaha Blue Square showrooms.

World premiere of the YZF-R15V4 in India

Our country, is the 1st nation in the world to get the new-generation R15, while commenting on its launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India, group of companies has stated that, under the umbrella of, the call of Blue, brand campaign, the company has launched unique products as well as services. Today, we are happy to announce that, the world premiere of the YZF-R15V4 in India. This particular act reveals the significance of Indian market in our global plans. This new bike carries the similar racing DNA as of YZF-M1 & YZF-R1. The R15V4 would offer Indian customers, the latest technology which Yamaha has gained by conducting numerous racing activities.

Fully digital instrument cluster along with Smartphone connectivity

Similar to the present day model, the new 2021 Yamaha R15 would receive fully digital instrument cluster and it would support the smartphone connectivity too, as revealed by recent leaked images. With this feature, you would receive both call as well as message alerts on the go, also you will be able to view the battery status on the scooter of your vehicle.

Host of updated Features

Due to the latest generation change, the bike has been updated from skin to bone. The new vehicle has got a host of updated features which include a traction control system (TCS) and Quick Shifter, these features are generally found only on the higher and much premium set of superbikes. The highlights of the new bike include Bluetooth connectivity, upside down front fork, new LCD instrument cluster, which has been inspired by YZF-R1 having a Gear shift indicator as well as Track and street mode.

Exteriors

When it comes to outside, the bike has got a fully revamped styling, which takes its inspiration from the newly Yamaha YZF-R7. The new front fascia has been formed to offer a big bike look as well as improved aerodynamics.

Engine

At the heart of the updated sports bike, does sit a 155cc, 4 stroke liquid cooled, 4 valve engine, SOHC, which produces maximum power around 18.4PS at 10,000 rpm as well as 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. The fuel injected motor does have variable valve actuation (VVA) which has been mated to 6 speed gearbox.

Colors

The New 2021 Yamaha R15M comes with a special color scheme and carbon like seat cover material and it has also got embroidered logo on the pillion seat. Moreover, the R15M receives Anodized blue fork caps as well as golden colour brake Calliper.

Yamaha Aerox

The Yamaha Aerox 155 comes with a 155cc VVA engine which produces 15.36hp of maximum power at 8000 rpm and 13.Nm of torque at 6500 rpm. Besides, that, few of the key features include a single channel ABS, 14 inch wheels having wider 140mm rear tyre, Bluetooth enabled Yamaha motorcycle connect app, 5.8 inch LCD Cluster, LED Headlight as well as LED Taillight, external fuel lid and 24.5 litre under seat storage.