2022 Hyundai Tucson: Know Everything About this Flagship SUV

The all -new 2022 Hyundai Tucson is presently the flagship SUV in the company's stable and it has been priced around Rs. 27.70 lakh, ex-showroom.



Below you can find details, which you wish to know about this premium South Korean SUV.

Hyundai Motor India has recently launched its 4th generation Tucson SUV in the nation. The all new 2022 Hyundai Tucson has been priced starting from Rs. 27.70 lakh, ex-showroom, and it is the flagship SUV in the company's table.

All those who are interested to book the vehicle can only pay, Rs.50,000 to pre-book the vehicle and very soon deliveries would commence.

Design & color

When it comes to design, the new-generation Tucson features Hyundai's Sensous Sportiness design philosophy and it receives a parametric grille flanked by all LED headlamps.

The above SUV would also sport machined-cut alloy wheels, sharp body lines, sloping roofline and LED taillamps with the connecting bar. Hyundai is offering the new Tucson in 7 color shades. The colors include Polar White, Phantom Black, Fiery Red, Amazon grey, Starry night, Fierry Red dual Tone and Polar White Dual Tone.

Engine and Gearbox

This vehicle is powered by 2.0 naturally-aspirated petrol engine which churns out 154bhp and 192Nm of peak torque, paired having 6-speed AT. It also receives about 2.0 litre turbo diesel engine that develops nearing to 184bhp and 416 Nm of peak torque, which would be mated to a 8-speed AT. This mid-size SUV also features an all-wheel-drive system along with multiple drives as well as terrain modes.

Dimensions & Capacity

2022 Hyundai Tucson Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications New Tucson Length 4630 mm Width 1865 mm Height 1665 mm Wheelbase 2755 mm Ground Clearance 192 mm Boot Space 540 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 54 litres

Features & Safety

Being the company's flagship SUV, this new-gen Hyundai Tucson is loaded with varied features up to the gills. It would get an all-LED lighting system, a 10.25 inch infotainment system having more than 60 connected car features, a digital instrument cluster, Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting. Moreover, it is the 1st Hyundai car in the nation to receive Smart Sense Technology having more than 19 safety features of level-2 ADAS.

Price & Rivals

The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson is offered in two trim levels, Platinum as well signature, which is spread across 5 variants. Its start price is around Rs. 27.70 lakh and the range can go up to Rs. 34.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Hyundai Tucson rivals the likes of Citroen C5 Aircoss, Jeep Compass, Volkwagen Tiguan etc.

Check the Video of Hyundai Tucson 2022 Review

https://youtu.be/5LjLlxpsCMk