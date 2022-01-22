8 New Maruti Cars to Be launched in the year 2022

For Maruti Suzuki, the 2021 might have been the quite year, but for the year 2022, the company is planning about 8 new car launches. You can find the list here.

1. Celerio CNG

The Maruti Suzuki company has launched the new generation of the Celerio previous year, it is presently the most fuel-efficient vehicle in the Indian market. The company already has confirmed that, new engine of the above vehicle would support CNG and as per the reports, India's largest automobile manufacturer could launch the Celerio CNG by the end of Jan.

2. New Gen Baleno

Maruti Suzuki would be launching its new generation Baleno in the month of February 2022. When it comes to its exterior design of the hatchback, it has already leaked online. The manufacturer has completely redesigned its exterior as well as interior and it has also got a few updates. Mechanically, there may not be major updates.

3. XL6 Facelift

When Maruti Suzuki has launched the XL6, everyone was a bit sceptical because it was essentially a heavily redesigned Ertiga but it has been selling well. A test mule of the XL6 facelift has been spotted wearing heavy camouflage. It is expected to come with a new bumper as well as a new grille. The interior might remain mostly similar but this time, the Maruti Suzuki may add a 7-seater version for the XL6 to the line-up.

4. Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki has been working on updating its best selling MPV for the Indian Market, ERtiga. The facelift would most stay similar, the only change, which can be spotted now, its new updated grille, which very much resembles, the one found on the new generation Baleno.

5. S-cross

Suzuki has launched the new generation of the S-cross in the global market, presently there would be launching the new mid-size SUV in the Indian Market. The S-cross design has been heavily updated. With regards to previous S-cross, it looks more like a crossover, the new one does look like an SUV, which is a good thing, it still comes with the same 1.5 litre petrol engine, but the mild-hybrid technology has been upgraded from 12V to 48V.

6. Alto 800

The manufacturer would also be updating its smallest hatchback, Alto. The facelift of the Alto 800 has been spotted having an updated larger grille as well as new headlamps, which retail similar design but are larger. When it comes to rear, there are new squarish tail lamps. The interior has not yet been spotted, but the cabin may now larger because Maruti Suzuki can shift to the Heartect platform.

7. Brezza

Maruti Suzuki would be updating the Brezza finally, it would now simply called just Brezza rather Vitara Brezza. When it comes to its design, the compact SUV has already been leakd and it is all new. Its front has got an SUV like bumper, but there exists a new grille and new ELD projector headlamps having LED Daytime Running Lamps. The Maruti Suzuki would also be adding numerous features such as 360-degree parking camera, connected car tech, paddle shifters and many more.

8. Jimny

Jimny is the most awaited SUV to be launched. The version, which would be launched in India, it is expected to be 5 door one, which is still under development. It would not be much different from the 3 door jimny with regards to its design. But in terms of length, it would be around 300 mm long, which would offer space to the manufacturer to fit proper rear doors which would make the SUV, very practical.