Ahead of Diwali 2022, Ola to launch Affordable e-scooter under Rs. 80,000

Ola Electric is a homegrown electric Vehicle maker. The above company is planning to launch a new affordable electric scooter below Rs. 80,000 in India, before Diwali 2022.



As per the rumor mills, one of these products can be electric scooter sitting below the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Presently the company sells Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in India, both priced at around Rs. 1 lakh.

Ola Electric is aiming to light up India's EV revolution and accelerate it multifold. To that end, we cordially invite you to join our mega virtual evet Ola Diwali 2022, in order to witness exciting new launches, experience the biggest reveals and catch sight of our brand-new product.

Ola Electric brings in a new scooter, the company will have an electric scooter placed in the same price slab as many ICE scooter in India.

The above Scooter aims to have similar minimalist design like Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Overall, the features are expected to very similar, with a list of names like the digital instrument cluster, reverse mode, connectivity as well as navigation among other things.

The company has begun to line up the launch of the Ola Electric car for its entry in the 4-wheeler EV section. Based on the announcement, by the company on 15th August, the car would be launched in India, in 2024. The company has teased the car numerous times, revealing a few of its exterior details. Depending upon the videos, the car follows the company's signature design language having smooth curves as well as aerodynamic design.