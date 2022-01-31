Ahead of its Official Launch, Ducati unveils its 2022 MotoGP bike livery

The Italian Manufacturer has gone ahead and rescheduled its launch for 7th February, 2022, but it has revealed a largely unchanged livery in a teaser video, on Monday morning.

The new livery would make its track debut this week at the shakedown test ahead of the official two-day pre-season test at the Sepang international Circuit In Malaysia.

It would mark MotoGP's 1st visit to Sepang since the 2020 pre-season, with the Covid pandemic forcing it for cancellation of the last 2 Malaysian Grands Prix.

Ducati's factory squad would field an unchanged line-up of both Bagnaia as well as Miller for the year, 2022.

Baganaia comes into the year, as a favourite for the title having amassed 4 wins in a breakout for the year, 2021 and ultimately missing the championship by mere 26 points.

At the last 2-day test following the conclusion of the 2021 season, the Bagnaia topped the test outrigh on the 2022 Ducati.

Ducati Roster of riders in the year, 2022 would swell to 8, as it would bring onboard Gresini Racing, which has now split with Aprilia, as a satellite squad.

Gresini has unveiled its new livery earlier this month, while we find the Pramac is due to launch its season on 2nd February.









Ducati unveils 2022 MotoGP bike livery ahead of official launch (msn.com)