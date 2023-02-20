All 3, Toyota, Suzuki and Daihatsu, to join hands to develop a new sportscar

The new sportscar, which all three companies partnering would be powered by Suzuki's 1.0 litre-petrol engine making 120hp.



As per the reports, these companies have been working to develop a mid-engined, lightweight sportscar. This new sportscar would be based o the Toyota platform, and it would have it engine developed by the Suzuki and design elements from Daihatsu. It is expected to be successor to Toyota's MR2.

Toyota, Suzuki, Daihatsu Sportscar to weigh around 1000 kg

This car would rival against Mazda MX-5

Toyota Suzuki, Daihatsu sportscar: Powertrain and platform

Yet to be named sportscar from the Japanese carmaker trio would be based on Toyota's TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform. However the platform would be developed especially for the upcoming sportscar and it would have the front suspension from the Yaris GA-B platform for small cars.

The new small sportscar would likely measure 4.200mm in length with a wheelbase of 2550mm. it would likely be 1720mm wide and 1220mm tall and it would weigh around 1000 kg.

Toyota, Suzuki, Daihatsu sportscar : expected design

While there are no concept sketches or protypes of this collaborative sportscar, report suggest that it will likely take design inspiration from the Toyota Sports EV Concept. Furthermore, it is also expected to have design influence from the S-Fr concept from 2015.

Expected price and rivals

As per the report, the upcoming sportscar is expected to be priced between JPY 2.2 million(approximately Rs. 13.51 lakh, Rs. 15.36 lakh). Where there is no confirmation about its launch, the lightweight sportscar is expected to rival the Mazda MX-5 and the next gen MX-5 and is expected to debut in 2024.