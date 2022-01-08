Best Bike Cover Available for Sale in India

A bike cover helps protect your bike from varied external agents such as UV rays of the sun and heavy rainfall and more. it helps keep your bike safe from external natural elements such as bird drops and more. Before you buy bike cover, you must check its durability and other factors.

Autofy

The Autofy bike cover is compatible with all bikes and 2-wheeler up to 180cc Pulsar. It has got thermally applied PVC taping on the cape, that would ensure waterproofing of your bike. The fabric is also good, it is not only dustproof but also offers UV protection. It has got an elastic bottom, hence when there is storm or strong wind. The cover would stay on the bike. The Autofy bike cover has got rubber coat inside, to protect the bike paint.

RiderShine bike cover

The Rider Shine bike covers 350cc as well as 550cc version of Royal Enfield classic, standard and also thunderbird. The body of the fabric is waterproof and it inside it has got rubber coating that prevents scratches. It helps protects your bike from moisture and dust. The cover is both durable with 5 thread interlook. The above bike cover can be used for both indoors as well as outdoors.

Tuff Paulin Bike Cover

The above bike cover helps protect your bike from dust, snow, ice, rain and hot weather. It also offers protection to the bike of not getting scratches caused due to birds, insets, and varied other natural elements. It is made of water and abrasion resistant material. This cover is suitable for both, motorcycle as well as scooters. The Tuffpaulin bike cover is designed in such manner, that is both water as well as abrasion resistant.

Solimo Bike Cover

The Solimo bike cover, is suitable for all 125 cc bikes such as Honda SP, CB Shine, Tvs Raider, Bajaj Platina, Hero Passion, Hero Glamour and others. It is made of UV resistant material, which helps protect your bike from Sun and color fading. When you cover your bike, using the above cover, your bike remain cleans without dust.