Tender apology for posting Shah’s doctored video: Laxman to Revanth

Hyderabad: BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to tender an apology for posting a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he criticised the CM for failing to uphold the dignity of the office, which is a constitutional position.

He stressed the need to bring out the facts of who is behind doctoring and posting a morphed fake video of the country's home minister. "Whether it was Chinese communists or Rahul Gandhi or someone else, the role of those behind the morphed video should come out," he added. Dr Laxman said that the people of the state were taken for a ride with the vicious campaign of falsehoods during the State Assembly elections and voted the Congress to power in Telangana. However, now, people are shunning Congressmen, wherever they are going for election campaigning for the upcoming parliament elections. Terming that the Congress is attempting to spread false propaganda against the BJP, he said that it has also dragged RSS to stoke controversy over reservations. However, the RSS chief had cleared the stand of RSS on reservations, said Dr Laxman.

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed how he treats the Constitution as his ‘Dharma Grandh’, Dr Laxman pointed out how Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has insulted the constitution and its precedents. He said that Congress had suppressed the fact of incorporation of the values of Ramayana and Mahabharata in the original text of the Constitution.

Dr Laxman said BCs were denied their due in the reservations following the Anantharaman Commission’s recommendations. This resulted in BCs being denied opportunities in education, employment and representation in local bodies.

The BJP MP said 31 out of 50 BC seats reserved for the BCs in the local bodies were won by Muslims. Is it not trampling upon the rights of BCs, he questioned, adding that it will be an injustice for BCs if all the minorities in Karnataka and Muslims in Andhra Pradesh are included in the list of BCs.

He alleged that BRS, AIMIM and Congress have joined hands and are conspiring to stall the BJP from emerging as an alternative force in Telangana.

He questioned CM Revanth Reddy for keeping the files on corruption in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in cold storage, with the investigation going at a snail’s pace.

Referring to the Delhi liquor scam, the BJP MP said that BRS joined hands with AAP, and along with Delhi chief minister, several ministers are in jail. The Congress, AAP and BRS have joined hands to protect each other, he criticised.