BMW M gears up to Commemorate its 50th anniversary with lineup models

To commemorate its M Motorsport division's 50th anniversary, BMW is readying a long list of performance models for its global line-up. These would include the most powerful combustion engine models as well as its pure electric sports cars.



BMW M At 50: Major updates planned

As it hits 50 this year, M division is on the cusp of a transformative era, which would see it phase out its range of petrol-powered coupes, saloons and SUVS to replace them with high powered electric range alternatives, in line with BMW's pledge to ramp up EV production.

New M2 competition

The most keenly anticipated as well as a highest -profile introduction on BMW's agenda for this year is the G87 generation M2, which would take the formula of the acclaimed 1st generation car and uprate it across the board to strengthen its position as a leader in the sports coupe segment.

NEW M3 Touring (Wagon)

Presently the BMW m3, is present in its 36th year of production and sixth iteration, and it has not yet been made available in Touring guise, despite being sold alongside the standard 3 series estate since it launches abroad. Presently, however, M division is nearing completion of the 1st ever M3 Touring which is tipped to arrive in the next few months and it would be among the quickest and most potent wagons cars on sale.

M4 CSL

We find the M3 gets a practical wagon option, the M4 coupe would be offered in a hardcore track-focused guise, having enhanced performance as well as dynamics and it could revive the hallowed CSL nameplate.

XM full-size performance

The XM is only the 2nd bespoke model from the M division, but it poles apart from the mid-engine M1 supercar that spearheaded M's push into road cars in the late 1970's.

17 M60 full size luxury performance sedan

The top rung M version of the all new and al electric i7 saloon would be introduced alongside the 8th generation 7 series later this year.

High-power PHEV could form basis for the 1st ever M7

BMW has yet to announce a full fat M version of its largest saloon, but the XM as well as the next gen M5 are] unlikely to be only models in the portfolio to see the new electrified V8, meaning an M7 hybrid with supercar levels of power and pace could become reality.