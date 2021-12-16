BMW Motorade In India Sells 5000 Bikes & Hopes to Record More Sales in Future

BMW Motorrad, German motorcycle manufacturer has recently revealed that, it has sold about 5000 bikes in India, this year, which has been a record for the Bavarian marque. This company, seems to have overcome the present sentiment in 2-wheeler industry and it would post a growth of nearing to 100% in the year, 2021 when compared to 2020.



While speaking about the company's record sales year, the Vikram Pawah, BMW group India, President, India stated, "Since its inception, the BMW Motorrad has gone ahead and redefined the premium motorcycling scenario in our nation with its dynamic product range as well as bespoke riding experiences. This year, 2021 has been avery phenomenal year for BMW Motorrad in India. Even though, there is turbulence in the 2-wheeler industry, the company has been able to perform well and also achieve exponential growth.

BMW Motorrad has made a revelation, that's nearing to 90% of the 5000 bikes sold in India, were its entry-level G-310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles, which were made in collaboration with TVS.

In the Indian market, there has been strong demand for BMW Motorrad bikes due to the slew of varied new bikes hitting the Indian roads, which include BMW R 1250 GS as well as BMW R 1250 GS adventure, BMW R nine T scrambler, BMW R nine T, the BMW S 1000 R, BMW R 18 Classic and the all-new BMW M 1000 RR.

In the Indian market, the BMW Motorrad has launched its 1st ever scooter in the year, 2021 in the form of all new BMW C 400 GT.

The German marque's all-new C 400 GT

The above vehicle is both powerful as well as expensive scooter, which is on sale in India. Its price is about Rs.9.99 lakh and it is powered by a 350cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine which produces about 33.5bhp at 7500 rpm and 350Nm of torque at 5750rpm. The engine is powered with a CVT automatic gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheel. The vehicle frame is of steel tube construction having aluminium die-cast unit. The German maxi scooter does feature a telescopic front fork having 35mm diameter up front along with dual shock absorbers and double aluminium swingarm.

Features

The BMW C400 GT sports disc brakes on either wheel. When it comes to the front section, it sports double 264mm diameter discs having a two -pot callipers and the rear features a single 264mm unit having a single-piston callipers. The features portray a staggered setup having 15-inch alloy wheel up front clad inn 120/70 R15 tyre and a 14 inch unit at the rear with a tyre measuring 150/70 R14.

Weight

The BMW C 400 GT weights about 214 kilograms with all the fluids as well as full tank of fuel. The capacity of the fuel tank is about 12.8 litres having an additional reserve of 3 litres.

Thoughts on BMW Motorrads Record Sales Year,2021

They feel it has been definitely quite a success story and would like to grow in the future too. The majority of the sales have come from the entry level bikes, which portrays that, Indian market is in getting that iconic badge for their new ride.