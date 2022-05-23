Car camping enthusiasts, find best sleeping pad alternatives for car camping

We find, camping enthusiasts, are forever debating about best sleeping pads for car camping. For their overnight trips in the wild. These sleeping pad alternatives do not pack down small, but they tend to compensate lot of pillowy comfort. These are really great for those individuals who do not want to sacrifice quality sleep for time spent under the stars.



Air Mattress

Air Mattresses are sort of a more robust cousin to the inflatable sleeping pad and they are most luxurious option if you are considering to camp in comfort. Sturdier than a sleeping pad and it usually requires a pump to inflate, air mattresses come both single as well as double sizes and you would feel, most like your own bed at home. They tend to take up more room when compared to sleeping pad, but that not much massive amount of space. The drawback is, they do not provide insulation, anything inflatable always presents the possibility of punctures and battery-operated pumps can pose a challenge too.

Camping cot

A camping cot, is known as the camp bed in the UK, it is a lightweight single bed, which is made with a robust material like nylon or canvas stretched over a folding steel or aluminum frame, which keep you elevated off the ground. It looks a lot like a sun lounger, which you lie on at the pool. The main advantage of camping cot is that, it allows you up off the ground, which keeps you warmer and it is lot comfier than a sleeping pad.

Mattress Topper

If you already have a foam mattress topper on your mattress at your home, then you could potentially use them for car camping. It really needs at least 4 inches thick to really do the job, but the thick can offer good comfort and some insulation too. The drawback, they are not outside use, they will not withstand damp conditions, additionally, if you are planning to put it back on your bed, you might not want to risk getting it dirty.

Paco Pad

If you are already spent your summers on white water, you would intimately familiar with amazing benefits of Paco Pad. These PVC-enclosed foam pads are not only waterproof, insulated, packable, plush and double as comfy seat in your raft.

Thick sleeping bag

If you have super thick down sleeping bags, which are too warm for summer camping, you can definitely use them to build a nice, soft nest. If you keep it zipped up, you would have got double the thickness and of course, this is going to be one of the warmest options available and reasonably packable too. Drawback is, it is not does not offer a huge surface area and sleeping with another bag on the top might be quite a slippery experience.

Hammock

For a true al fresco sleeping experience, in the mild temperatures, one can use their best hammock for sleeping in. lot of backpackers love the freedom of swinging gently between the two tress, far away from the creepy crawlies down below. Hammocks pack down smaller than anything else on your list and it can even be clipped to your backpack using the carabiner.

Yoga/pilates/gym/mat

If you have a thick mat, which you use for stretching as well as exercising at home, you would probably notice it resembles a foaming camping pad and if you do not mind receiving it grubby, you can roll it up, attach it to your backpack and use it for the purpose of backpacking. These are not only cheap; light and they are pretty durable and reasonably water proof and it would offer both comfort and also insulation.

Camping blanket

If you are using best camping blanket as an actual blanket, then you can very well fold it into half for a little padding in a pinch. You would receive few insulating power from a wool blanket and it is versatile piece of kit, you can very use it for picnics and a camping pillow and a seat too. It is certainly another affordable option and if you are not carrying a sleeping pad, then there is no reason as why cannot fit one in your pack.

Pool rafts

Pool Raft might not be as sturdy as a good sleeping pad, you can definitely use it in pinch or if you are not a regular camper looking to invest in gear. These can be pretty lightweight and packable, and they are usually inflated by mouth, so you do not have to carry a pump. They are not meant for heavy use so punctures can easily happen, carry a repair kit.

Pile of leaves

Want to get really old school way? If you are camping in the fall, one can easily gather up leaves into a pile and then pitch your tent on the top of the leaves. You would be amazed as to how much cushion this can offer, with no cost and no space required in your pack, it is a great option for thrifty and ultralight campers, but obviously you are looking at a bit of lumpier sleeping surface possibly filled with sharp twigs and if there are not any leaves around you, then might be in trouble.