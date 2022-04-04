Check out, How Digitally Rendered, India Bound New Renault DUSTER SUV Looks

Since 2010, the French Automaker has been producing Renault Duster in India, when it comes to international Market, Dacia Duster has been sold more than 2 million units worldwide. Hence, in the year, 2024, Renault aspires to deliver a new all new third generation car, which would retain the brand's affordability as well as off-road capabilities at the same time adding new technology and improving the refinement.

Carscoops have published the rendering of all new Dyster's design and the artist would clearly inspired by the Dacia Bigster. When comes to the design the Bigster, Duster would be somewhat small with regards to size. Duster's general design would be kept boxy in order to provide more SUV like appearance and the front grille would be shaped like the lights, offering an eye-catching appearance.

It would also feature a muscular bumper, LED headlights and a honeycomb-shaped grille having silver skid plates on front. The new dual tone alloy wheel would complete the upgrade and since the SUV has got 5 doors, the artists has added a 2nd row door handle on the pillar since no handles are on the rear doors.

When it comes to the front, the rear of the car also got a muscular appearance and silver skid plates. The car's LED tail lights are drawn in the shape of a Y. to be clear; this is just a rendering and the Duster's next generation might look quite different from this, however, we find the Indian version would sport the Renault badge instead of the one seen in this rendering.

Under the CMF-B architecture, the Renault would develop the next Duster as well as modify it for the Indian use. The all-new Duster is scheduled to be introduced in India, by the year, 2023 to 2024 and it would compete with Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300. There exists good chance that the upcoming Renault Duster could be powered by a petrol-hybrid engine which would match the strict BS6norms.