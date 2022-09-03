Citroen to Launch its Facelift Version on 7th September 2022

New C5 Aircross will receive revised front and rear profile and it would also receive redesigned interior. When it comes to advanced comfort suspension and seats and diesel powertrain it would remain unchanged. The above vehicle would be priced from Rs.37 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom).



On 7th September, this year, Citroen would be launching its facelifted version of its flagship SUV, the C5 Aircross. This SUV would receive revised front-end styling, redesigned interior and also new features. The start price of the Vehicle would be around Rs. 37 lakh and higher end vehicle would be Rs. 40 lakhs (Ex-showroom).

When it comes to updated C5 Aircross would command a premium over the present model, it would receive a slew of new features apart from the aesthetic updates. This would include a new 10-inch touchscreen with integrated climate controls and an updated 12.3-inch instrumentation screen, which would display navigation information.

The new C5 Aircross would receive Citroen's highway Driver Assist suite of advanced driver-assistance and active safety (ADAS) feature, which would not be offered with the present pre-facelift model. The suit would include forward collision prevention, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control system with a stop and go function, among other features.

Other than these updates, the C5 Aircross would be equipped having premium features which include panoramic sunroof and Advanced Comfort Seats and Suspension. As earlier, the SUV would be powered by a 177PS 2-litre turbodiesel engine, which would be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.



