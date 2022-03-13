Convertible Mahindra Thar is PM Modi's New Rally Vehicle

During political rallies, we often spot politicians using vehicle having open roof, to greet people on the roads.



Recently, PM Modi has been seen, greeting the public on roads of Gandhinagar, Gujarat using Thar vehicle. Thar is a lifestyle off-roader, which is capable of conquering any terrain. If you are looking for bold SUV, both its height as well as road presence, make it a great choice. Due to these attributes, it is definitely no surprise that PM Modi has chose this vehicle to address this rally.





For the vehicle used by Modi, there exist no traditional seats, but an open boot area, thus making enough space for others to stand there. This Thar looks like Steel Grey Shades having minute modifications to the face. The visuals show black elements slapped on the bumper to complement the grille. The bonnet is decorated with lot of flowers, Thar is both tough and rugged build quality is a big positive for it to be worthy PM carrier.

Specs

The Thar comes with 2 engine options, a 2.2 litre turbo diesel and 2 litre turbo petrol. The oil burner makes 130 PS/320 Nm of max figures. The Transmission options for both the powertrains are a 6-speed manual and 6 speed automatic having a low range box. You would receive transfer case and a mechanically locking centre differential.

The prices of the Thar range between Rs. 13.17 lakh and Rs.15.53 lakh, ex-showroom. The only direct rival is the Force Gurkha, which recently got a new-gen upgrade.