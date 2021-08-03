Covid Related Uncertainties Led to Postponement of the 22 Auto Expo

One of the largest automotive events in India, 2022 Auto Expo, which was initially planned to be held in the month February between 2nd to 9th, has now been postponed. The above decision has been taken, in the view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across different parts of India.



Later this year, the new date for the 2022 Auto expo motor show would be finalised, after taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation and the event's alignment with the OICA calendar of Global auto shows.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has stated that, postponement of the biennial show, has to make sure the safety of the exhibitors, stakeholders, visitors and everyone involved in the Expo. The Apex industry body has stated that, it is in this context the, Indian Automobile industry as well as SIAM recognises the inherent risks in organizing the Auto Expo because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible third wave.

There exists lot of uncertainty, as to how Covid-19 could develop in the near future and at the same time organizing Auto expo, might need a lead time, preferably a year. Also, Auto Expo is almost like a festival celebration for the Indian Automobile industry and we would look forward to have maximum people without fear of spread of infection, SIAM added.

SIAM , further added that, chances of Covid-1 spreading in a B2C show like the Auto Expo, is extremely high, as it is visited by large number of crowd, and at the same time, maintaining social distance would be difficult, it is therefore decided to postpone the Auto Expo as of now.