Ducati has Teased Production Version of its DesertX Motorbike

The teaser images released by Ducati suggest, the middleweight adventure 2 wheeler would flaunt a neo-retro styling. It has got twin circular headlights and windscreen. It would draw power from a 937cc, Testastretta L-twin, Liquid-cooled engine.



The bike would receive wire-spoked wheels as well as hand guards.

The Ducati DesertX would sport a muscular fuel tank, a rider only saddle, a pillion grab, golden colored front forks, an upswept exhaust, high-set handlebars having handguards and a raised transparent windscreen.

The bike would receive digital instrument cluster as well as full Led Set-up for lighting. It would ride on 21 inch front as well as 18 inch rear wide spoked wheels, which are wrapped in off-road biased tires.

Performance

The Ducati DesertX would run on a 937cc, Testrastretta L-twin, liquid-cooled engine and multistrada 950, which is linked to six-speed gear box. The mill would generate around 110hp of power as well as peak torque of 5Nm.

Safety

To ensure the safety of the Rider, the Ducati DesertX would be equipped using disc brakes on both front as well as rear wheels. The ABS for better handling would also be available. When it comes to suspension duties on the adventure bike, it would be taken care by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Availability

Ducati would be making an announcement with regards to price and also availability of the DesertX Motorcycle during the time of launch, which is expected to be on 9th December. This bike will also make its way to India.