EVtric Motors Launch Two New Electric Scooters During Ongoing EV India Expo 2022

In Greater Noida, Pune based Evtric Motors, launched 2 new electric scooters at the ongoing EV India Expo 2022 held at India Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

The company has introduced the EVtric Ride HS and Mighty Pro Electric scooters in India. When it comes to price, the start price is around Rs. 81,838 and Rs 79,567, ex-showroom, respectively. Bookings for these Evtric e-scooters are now open.

One can book these new electric scooters by visiting the company's official website or at their nearest Evtric dealership. The new Evtric Ride HS and Mighty Pro receives a removable Lithium-ion battery pack and they have a top speed of 55 kmph and 65 kmph respectively. Moreover, the company claims that both these electric scooters would offer a range of 120 km on a single charge.

The EVtric Ride HS is offered in Red, Black, White and Grey Colors while the Mighty Pro is offered in Red, White and Grey paint schemes. They have claimed to be fully juiced up in 4 hours. Evtric motors has got 8 electric 2 wheelers in its portfolio. The company has got a network of 200 dealership pan India, which it plans to scale to 500 outlets by the end of this fiscal year.

Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, EVTRIC Motors stated, India is gradually moving towards witnessing much awaited EV revolution. It requires committed efforts from Indian players who come with experience and they can contribute to accelerating the mission significantly.

The EV Expo India serves as the perfect platform to announce the same, with all the enthusiasts and industry players present to witness the new studs in our portfolio. Our company has got an aggressive plan and achieve the complete Make in India Concept, Supporting the Nation," Make in India Wave"