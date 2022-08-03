First time, 2023 BMW 7 series Spied in India: Launch expected Early Next Year

The 7th Generation 7 series sedan was spied for the very first time in our country, India and it is expected to come here, early next year. The above vehicle was revealed internationally in the month of April, this year. The BMW's flagship sedan receives electrified petrol as well as diesel options and full-electric 17 variant.



-India to get the vehicle most likely, next year

-The vehicle will be based on Heavily reworked BMW CLAR Platform

-Mild-hybrid petrol, diesel powerplants

New BMW 7 Series: Exterior Details

The new 7 Series adopts a bold exterior design having larger kidney grille and BMW's "Iconic Lighting" Treatment, which was 1st first introduced in the facelifted 8 series. It also features a spilt headlight design, having the LED running lights positioned above the main beams in as separate recess. When it comes design element was earlier seen on the facelifted X7 SUV, as part of the BMW's effort to link its two luxury cars.

Only two feature lines are tend be evident along the flanks along with the upper one running from the outer tip of the headlights through to the tail-lights. The new 7 features door handles similar to the one seen on the ix and i4 EVS. At the rear, the new sedan would receive horizontal LED taillights which would offer visual width.

New BMW 7 Series: interior and technology

On the inside, the 7 series would receive a new dashboard having full-width light band and houses about 12.3-inch instrument display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. There is also a new flat-bottom steering wheel and a traditional IDrive Controller. The rear receives an optional roof mounted, 31.3-inch, 8 K Cinema screen that folds down to offer video streaming through Amazon fire TV in 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9 formats. It remains to be seen as to whether the above feature would be available to the India-spec model.

Platform and Powertrain

The new 7 Series is based on a heavily reworked version of BMW's CLAR platform and unlike the earlier generations, which were available in both short and long wheelbases, there is only one wheelbase now. The carbon core measures brought to the previous generation to save weight have been dropped to make way for a new material mix which include traditional steel, aluminum and titanium.

Launch timeline and rivals

BMW is expected to launch the 7 series some early next year. When launched, it would ready to take on Mercedes-Benz-S-Class and the recently launched Audi A8 facelift. The full electric i7 would take on the Mercedes -Benz EQS, which is set to launch in India on 24th August.