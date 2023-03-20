Highly Anticipated 2023 Hyundai Verna Launch Tomorrow: No diesel Engine

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is gearing up to launch the new-gen Verna in the indian Market in 2023.

Design

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has released multiple teasers and leaked spy shots. The new Verna would feature a spilt-headlamp set up at the front, having a large radiator grille flanked by the main headlight unit. A full-width LED DRL strip separates the bonnet and the front bumper. Moving to the sides, the new Verna features a strong character line, especially on the rear doors. The sedan has a sloping roofline with a shark fin antenna and sits on the diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Moving to the rear, the inverted L-shaped tail gates are connected together having and LED light bar, which runs across the width. The ream bumper features a dual tone treatment, while the verna logo is placed right above the LED light bar in the centre, just under the Hyundai emblem.

Interior and Features

The 2023 Hyundai Verna would be equipped with a free standing dual-screen setup, which would house about 10.25 inch fully digital instrument cluster, as well as similarly sized touchscreen infotainment theme on the lower as well as mid variants, while the top end trim would done on all black cabin having contrasting red highlights.

Other features on offer with verna would include a switch type controller having dual functions, an 8 speaker Bose premium audio system, three drive modes-Eco, Normal and sport, ventilated front seats and an electric sunroof, an electronic parking brake, LED headlights and tail lamps and more

Safety

The new-gen Hyundai verna would be equipped having range of Advanced Driver Assistance systems (ADAS) like Autonomous Emergency Braking Lane, keep assist, Adaptive Cruise control and more. The safety kit is also expected to include up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, VSM , traction control, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors and so on.

Powertrain

Powering the 2023 Verna would be same 1.5 litre NA petrol engine making 115 PS and 144 Nm as before, along with a new 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine, which puts out 160PS of maximum power and 253 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission would be offered with the sedan as standard, while the latter would receive an optional 7 speed DCT too. Moreover, the naturally aspirated engine would receive an optional CVT. No diesel engine would be on offer with the new gen Verna.