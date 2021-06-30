Honda intends to manufacture Own Electric Vehicles in its Factories 

Honda, an Japanese Automobile giant, it has stated that, it would like to manufacture its own electric cars indigenously. This comes as a major change in its plan after the automaker has partnered with General Motors to make its 1st two fully electric vehicles for the North American Market.

As per its revised strategy, GM would only build the 1st two Honda EVs. The above 2 vehicles would be offered for sale in the year, 2024. And later this decade, the Japanese automobile giant is making plans to make its own electric vehicles in its factory.

Presently Honda is working on its own EV architecture, which it would be using for the future Honda Electric vehicles.

Dave Gardner, Executive Vice President, for Honda of America, while talking about its strategy, he stated that, the company intends to produce its EVs in its factories. The company also wishes to utilize its expertise in battery manufacturing, building petrol-electric hybrids.

Both Honda And GM has partnered for hydrogen fuel cell and electric vehicles. Earlier in 2021, these 2 OEMs has announced that GM, it would build one Honda SUV and one Acura SUV using its ultium-branded electric vehicle architecture and battery system. The General Motors have stated that, the Honda SUV would be named as Prologue. Both the SUVs would have bodies, interiors and driving characteristics designed by Honda.

After these two EVs, the Honda Company plans its own manufacturing for most of a series of EVs. However, still not yet determined as to whether it would be opting for GM components.

