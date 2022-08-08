Honda Launched a New Mid-Size Street Sports Bike, CB300F

The Japanese automaker stated that, this new motorcycle draws its DNA from "international big-bike design as a synergy of performance and unmatched persona.



On Monday, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), launched a new mid-size street sports bike "CB300F". The start price of this bike is Rs.2.26 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Japanese automaker stated that, this new motorcycle draws its DNA from "international big-bike design as a synergy of performance and unmatched persona.

The two-wheeler landscape in India is presently undergoing a big shift as we move up in the motorcycle category. Riders, in mid-size segment and above in particular are looking for a fine balance between performance, versatility and modernism.

With an aspiration for a dynamic lifestyle, riding community is getting performance oriented and look forward to a bike experience.

Today, we must turn a new chapter in Honda's fun-motorcyle line-up, I am glad to present the all-new CB300F -The advanced formidable streetfighter. Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president & CEO of HMSI has quoted as saying in the statement.

Booking

Bookings for the new CB300F can be made either at the Honda Bigwing Showrooms or at its official website hondabigwing.in.

Pricing

The new Honda CB300F would be available in two variants Deluxe (Rs. 2.26 lakh) and the Deluxe Pro (Rs 2.29 lakh).

Rivals

The new Honda CB300F would rival against the likes of the BMW G 310 R, Royal Enfield 650 Twins and KTM 390 Duke.

Powertrain and Performance

Honda latest CB300f comes equipped having 293cc oil-cooled 4 Valve SOHC engine, which churns out 24.1 hp and 25.6Nm. the Bike is tuned for aggressive yet hassle-free city riding and long distance touring, the company stated. The bike receives a six speed transmission.

Color Options

The new Honda CB300f would be offered in three color options -Mat Axis, Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red.

Design & features

The CB300F, with regards to design, comes with a masculine as well as toned tank to provide a streetfighter bike's charisma. In addition to this, the bike's forward-leaning stance provides a vibe of aggression while a spilt seat, a compact muffler along with stylish V-shaped alloy wheel brings a sporty charm to the CB300F.