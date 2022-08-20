Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Witness Strong growth in its Mid-Segment offering

With the introduction of all-new CB300F, the Honda Bigwig has expanded its mid-size segment. The Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has witnessed strong growth from their mid-segment offerings. The CB range is presently looking to fill the gap in the product line-up with the introduction of CB300F. It is their 1st streetfighter, when it comes to 300cc segment and when it comes to its look, it has got a winning product on their hands.

Design

The CB300F follows the design language, seen on the Honda's larger streetfighter range of bikes. It boasts of having sharp design elements, a large sculpted fuel tank, a spilt seat, a compact muffler and stylish V-shaped alloy wheels which would complete the package and give it a muscular stance that has a very premium appeal to it.

Technology

With regards to modern technology on board, the Honda CB300F does not really disappoint. To start with, it comes with Honda's selectable torque control system which ushers in a level of stability even in the harshest of riding conditions. The bike also boasts about dual channel ABS, 276mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes, an assist and slipper clutch and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Performance

Powering the CB300F is a 293cc oil-cooled, 4-valve SOHC engine, which is touted to be extremely peppy yet easy on the pocket. Honda has much as 10 new patent applications when it comes to engine and it is clear that they have done a lot of work in order to ensure that the CB300f sets a new standard with regards to performance in the mid-segment bike range. The Engine is tuned in such manner, that it is extremely hassle0free and good for long distance riding as well. The engine is paired having six speed transmission which enables the rider to ride with much ease and to eliminate the need for constant gear shift as this has been optimized in order to deliver a seamless ride experience.

Handling

With the golden upside-down front forks, a 5-step adjustable rear mono shock suspension, wide rear tyre, tapered handlebars and an ergonomically solid riding position, the CB300F is touted to live up to its streetfighter genes and be a nimble bike, which is fun as well as easy to manage even though it has got peppy nature. It has got an aggressive streak to its personality; however, Honda has ensured that it comes with all kinds of right kits so that it ensures the rider remains safe and absolute control at all times, Rs. 2.25 lakh onwards.