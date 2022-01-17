Hyper Naked Bike, Arc Vector Electric Motorcycle, Ready for Deliveries

In the present scenario, the Futuristic looking electric bike concepts is not new, many do come and go, but EV bike which almost touching the grave, returned back, that vehicle is Arc Vector. The United Kingdom based electric motorcycle maker, the Arc Vehicle's flagship luxury electric bike vector has almost in deathbed and recently the company has made announcement that, things are looking good and the hyper naked electric bike is almost ready for deliveries.



In any case, you are unaware of this beauty as well as everything else about the British Brand, then there is a Refresher. Arc Vector has unveiled an ultra-premium electric motorcycle in late 2018 and it was presented to the world with a hefty price tag of nearing to 90,000 GBP, which translates around Rs. 91 lakhs in Indian currency. During the summer, 2019, everything looks decent and it seems that, the bike was about to go into production, disaster struck and the company had to file the bankruptcy just for the period of 4 months later in October. The reason for this unfortunate situation was accredited to the flaky investors of the company.

However, the company was resurrected after 1 year later in 2020, oct by the Founder, CEO and the lead designer, Mark Truman, who has successfully managed to buy the company back from the administration. And after having another hushed yar, the company has recently come forward and made an announcement that, it is ready to start deliveries of the bikes to its anticipated owners. Truman during the announcement has commented that, we have a very healthy order book as well as customers are already going through our new commission suite in Central England in order to individually tailor each Vector Motorcycle, so that they are all unique.

The above bike is definitely perfect culmination of innovation, cutting edge technology, craftsmanship and modern design. This bike is world's most advanced fully electric vehicle. This bike features patented front-end geometry, custom ohlins dampers, Brembo brake systems, Carbon fibre swingarms. The Vector's carbon-fiber moncoque amalgamates the battery case to become a structural member and it presents the look of a futuristic café racer.

Powering this innovative EV is a 95 kW (127 hp) electric motor, which enables the bike to reach a top speed of an electronically limited 200 kmph in addition to a 0 to 100 kmph sprint time of mere 3.2 seconds. The 16.8 kWh battery pack from the technology giant Samsung can offer a range up to 322 km (200 miles) for urban riding or 200 km (120 miles) on the highway. While we find these are estimated range number on papers, Arc Vehicles are also stated that a few 3rd party companies have reported the actual range to be higher when compared to 582 km (362 miles). Additionally, the bike also comes with DC fast charging which enables the completely recharge its battery pack in mere 45 minutes.

The bike would come with a specially designed bespoke Arc Zenith helmet to facilitate the Head up Display. The riders would be able to monitor the significant information about the bike at all times without having to look the tachometer. It would also be offered having a armoured undershirt as well as jacket having built in haptic feedback which would alert the driver having a buzz if there is anything coming up in the blind spot.