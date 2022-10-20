Hyundai i20 Diesel to be axed due to strict Driving Emission Norms

A new norm regarding emissions regulation will come into force on 1st April 2023. And this new norm would be known as RDE or Real Driving Emission Norms.



When the new norm would be implemented, numerous cars or variants of cars will not upgrade as per the new emission standards. Majorly, huge expenditure would be needed for upgradation as per the new norms. Hence these models would be very soon axed, one of the model would be Hyundai i20.

Diesel comprises of mere 10% of i20 sales

The i20 is available having two petrol engine and one diesel option, it is not surprising that Hyundai is cutting its losses with the latter as it accounts for mere 10% of sales, roughly translating about 700 units per month on an average. During 2015, that was not the case, the spilt between i20 petrol and i20 diesel sales was 50:50, thus it is clear, that the demand for i20 diesel has fallen.

Hyundai Diesel lineup to start with Venue

The i20 will not be the first small Hyundai to lose its diesel engine.

-The Grand i10 Nios as well as Aura Siblings quietly lost their diesel variant earlier this year. We find, the difference between petrol as well as diesel sales are far greater but the two models had their unique, 1.2 litre, three-cylinder diesel engine, which has been used by no other model. As a result, this engine definitely was not worth saving.

Adding an SCR system to Hyundai's 1.5 diesel would drive the cost considerably higher, thus increasing the price gap from petrol variants, it would have huge impact on i20. Thus, it is no surprise, that Hyundai is pulling the plug of i20 diesel. The company has not totally given up on diesel. They have been upgrading the 1.5 diesel with SCR for its entire SUV range.