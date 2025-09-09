Hyundai Motor India’s EV Charging Network Delivers 2.3 Million Units of Clean Energy, Cuts 1.6 Million kg CO₂ Emissions

• HMIL has installed 119 public EV fast charging stations as on August 2025, out of the planned 600 stations across India, with a focus on electrifying key highways, major cities and HMIL dealerships

• Over 2.3 million units of energy dispensed through 1,80,000+ charging sessions to both B2C and B2B customer segments

• Supporting India’s pursuit of carbon neutrality, HMIL’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure has helped prevent over 1.6 million kg of tailpipe CO₂ emissions

• Promoting seamless EV journey across India, myHyundai app offers access to 20,000+ EV charging points of both HMIL & Charge Point Operator (CPO) network

Gurugram | September 09, 2025: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s premium smart mobility solutions provider, reinforces its commitment to developing a comprehensive EV ecosystem across the country. Aligned with Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, HMIL has successfully installed 119 public EV fast charging stations - part of its ambitious plan to deploy 600 stations nationwide in the next few years. Leveraging its existing charging infrastructure, HMIL has facilitated the reduction of more than 1.6 million kg of tailpipe CO₂ emissions - underscoring its steadfast commitment to India’s carbon neutrality mission.

Commenting on EV infrastructure development, Mr. Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head – Corporate Planning, HMIL said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we are strongly positioned to lead the acceleration of EV adoption across the country. Leveraging Hyundai Motor Company’s global expertise in EV and battery technologies, we’ve introduced cutting-edge products like the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and CRETA Electric. Alongside this, we are actively building a comprehensive EV ecosystem designed to ease range anxiety and provide seamless charging access for both Hyundai and non-Hyundai EV customers - across major highways, key urban centers and HMIL dealerships. We have significantly expanded our EV retail footprint with 542 sales outlets across 238 cities, as of August 2025. In alignment with the Government of India’s vision for mass mobility electrification, HMIL remains committed to strategic investments in both new-age EV platforms and robust charging infrastructure.”

Increasing number of EV users are choosing Hyundai EV charging stations for their reliability (more than 97% uptime) and prime locations with thoughtful customer amenities, including on-ground marshals during peak hours for added convenience.

Accelerating India’s EV future

Priority installation of chargers: HMIL is fast-tracking the installation of EV fast chargers on key highways, major cities and HMIL dealerships

Robust charging infrastructure: As of August 2025, 119 fast charging stations are operational with more in the pipeline, enabling EV owners to embark on stress-free journeys across India

Expanding EV charging footprint: HMIL has also partnered with leading charge point operators to bolster EV charging network, with continued expansion underway

Advanced chargers: HMIL's DC fast charging network offers multiple configurations such as 'DC 150 kW + DC 60 kW + DC 30 kW' or 'DC 150 kW + DC 30 kW' or 'DC 60 kW'

Strategic placement: These stations are strategically located at prominent sites with amenities such as coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping areas in the vicinity

Complete convenience: Additionally, marshals are available at most stations to assist customers during peak hours, and 24x7 CCTV surveillance to ensure safety

Key locations: HMIL's EV charging stations are strategically located in major cities such as Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. Major highways such as Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Surat, Bengaluru-Pune and Pune-Kolhapur, have also been covered

Access to over 20,000 partner and HMIL EV charging points: The myHyundai app streamlines entire charging experience, enabling effortless discovery, booking, and secure digital payment across all charging points, making EV ownership simpler and smarter

Hyundai In-Car Payment platform: First in-car payment platform via Hyundai Pay - a progressive technology transforming a Hyundai vehicle into a seamless payment platform. This platform enables hassle-free EV charging transactions directly from the car's infotainment system. Over 1,200 charging points are currently integrated, which can be accessed through the platform and further integration is underway

HMIL home charging solutions: HMIL offers optional end-to-end home charging solutions with every EV purchase, including a choice of 7.4 kW or 11 kW chargers and connected home charger systems, giving customers a comprehensive suite of services

Focus Tamil Nadu: HMIL has committed to install 100 fast EV charging stations in Tamil Nadu to help promote green mobility in the state. 16 EV charging stations are already operational, with the count increasing to 30 by end of calendar year 2025

With a resolute commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity, Hyundai Motor India continues to power the nation’s transition to clean mobility.

