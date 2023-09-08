Hyundai unveils the new i20, setting new standards in the hatchback segment

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), known for their smart cars and being India's top car exporter, has just rolled out something big in the hatchback world - the brand-new Hyundai i20, which seems to be a mix of cool design, great performance, super safety, and lots of comfortable features.

It comes with over 40 fancy safety features and 26 of them are there no matter what version you choose. That means stuff like six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and seatbelts that remind you to buckle up.

The new Hyundai i20 has over 23 features to make your drive comfortable and convenient. It's got snazzy LED lights in the front, a cool front grille, and fancy alloy wheels.

Inside, you'll find a mix of grey and black colours, comfy seats, and some leather touches on the armrests. The steering wheel is shaped like a "D," which looks sporty. There's also a high-tech entertainment system and a BOSE sound system with seven speakers to keep you entertained.

It has got a 1.2-liter gasoline engine that's designed to save fuel. That's good for your wallet and the planet.

You can pick from six colours: one solid colour and two colours with two tones, including a brand-new Amazon Grey.

The company claims that with the new Hyundai i20, HMIL is making hatchback cars more exciting and safer than ever.