In India, Renault Duster 7-seater launch expected soon, will rival against TATA Safari & Mahindra XUV700

The Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 both have dominated 7-seater SUV segment, but Renault' s Duster would soon be formidable challenger. As per the reports, Renault is almost finalizing investment of more than Rs. 4,000 crores in India, so that it would bring in the new CMF-B platform. This move will result in arrival of additional new cars among them is the next generation, Duster.



The release date for the Midsize SUV, which has been discussed for some time, is speculated to be somewhere around 20224 to 2025.

The three new Nissan SUV's, the X-Trail, Qashqui as well as Juke, has been recently introduced I India at an event in New Delhi. All the above three models, were produced for the international market.

The initial production of the X-Trail full-size SUV would begin early next year, and it has already begun local testing. In due time, Renault would ship new models to India as CBU (Completely Build Up) method.

The next-generation Duster, the CMF-B platform would be highly customized for the region and it would give rise to variety to vehicles, including a seven -seater SUV inspired by the bigger concept. Because the CMF-B modular platform has got an EV Variant, an electric compact or midsize SUV is also a viable option. Even more exciting is the fact that the platform would eventually birth items bearing the Nissan brand name.

Consequently, it is possible that there would be both midrange SUVs with five seats and larger SUV's having seven seats. The French automaker plans to release the Arkana (based on the Captur) in the year, 2019, and the Megan e-Tech might follow suit similar to CBU. The Kiger, Kwid and the Triber from Renault and Magnite from Nissan are all supported by the affordable CMF-A platform.

The forthcoming CMF-B cars from the REnualt-Nissan Alliance might be exported via India. Renault has identified that India, to be key market, hence the automaker plans to release numerous new models in India over the next three years to satisfy consumer demand.