In the next 12 Months, Royal Enfield plans to launch, "Highest number of new models"

For the Indian Market, Royal Enfield has been working on varied new models. While speaking to media publication, Vindo K Dasari, Director CEO of Royal Enfield, has revealed that, the company is planning a range of exciting new products that would soon release in a year. In the fiscal year, 2022, there would be "highest number of new models" from Royal Enfield. The bike maker is also committed to launch one new product in every quarter.

While the name as well as details of the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes is still under the wraps, the next big launch from the bikemarker is likely to be new-generation RE Classic 350. The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 might hit the roads, during the festive season. The new model, would be designed on a new twin downtube spine frame (called J1D) that also underpin the RE Meteor 350.

The bike would witness few significant changes which include new turn indicators, new handlebar grip, sleeker circular LED taillamps, Repositioned grab rails. On the feature front, the 2021 RE classic 350 would receive the brand's Tripper Navigation System as well as new digital analogue instrument console, powering the bike would be 349cc, fuel injected motor that is good enough for 20.2bhp and 27Nm.

The Chennai-based bikemaker is presently working on a couple of new 650cc motorcycles, which is reported to be based on the Classic and Meteor 350. The Royal Enfield's new 650 bike would be based on the double-craddle frame and feature a low seat as well as a forward-set footpeg positioning. For power, it would be using a 648cc parallel twin, air-cooled engine would be pushing our power nearing to 48bhp and 52Nm. The bike comes along six-speed gearbox with both assist and slipper clutch.

Royal Enfield recently trademarked multiple nameplates, for varied upcoming models which include Scram, shotgun, flying flea, Hunter, Sherpa and Roadster etc.