iRaste, an Artificial intelligence-Powered Project Can Help Reduce Accidents

iRaste Powered Project, was recently launched on Saturday, by Nitin Gadkari. This project would help reduce road accidents and understand the factors responsible for these events and in engineering solutions to mitigate them. Intel India head Nivruti Rai, stated on Monday.



The above artificial intelligence-powered project, on a pilot basis began in Nagpur, in Maharashtra with the aim of reducing accidents by nearing to 50% in Vidarbha's biggest city.

iRASTE is an acronym for intelligent Solutions for Road Safety using Technology as well as Engineering. The above project, which is a collaborative effort between the government, INAI, intel, INAI, IIIT –Hyderabad, CSIR-CRRI(Central Road Research institute), Mahindra & Mahindra and Nagpur Municipal Corporation(NMC) would focus on vehicle safety, road infrastructure safety, mobility analysis to move towards a Vision Zero, accident scenario.

Under the above project, the vehicles belonging to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) would be equipped using collision avoidance technology, which can reduce accidents and near misses, while sensors would help map the dynamic risk of the entire road network, which can be used by agencies to prevent as well as rectify accident-prone zones, also referred as black spots.

The use of AI to map accident spots would help collect data about a road surface condition, marking, signage, signal details, type of vehicles, and models in use as well as utility assets.

Professor PJ Narayan, ITH Director has stated that the, work on the project has already begun with 30 odd vehicles, which has already been fitted using sensors. He has added that in next two years, there would be more such projects as there is interest from other state governments as well, even Telangana government has shown interest