Is Tesla is Compromising Safety in Rush to Add Technology: Tesla Drivers Can Play Video Games in moving Car

Vince Patton, Tesla car owner, not long after he purchased Tesla Model 3, this summer, he watched a YouTube clip, where in was highlighted a feature, which took him by surprise, 3 video games, which can be played on the larger touch screen, which was mounted in front of the dashboard while driving down the road.



Patton, he is a retiree in Lake Oswego, Oregon, feels surely this cannot be right. When he was in the parking lot, he gave it a try and was able to play a solitaire game on the model 3, while the car was moving. He did it only mere 5 seconds and then he turned off, he stated, I am astonished, it just seems inherently..

The automaker has gone ahead and added the games in over the air software update, that has sent to most of its cars this summer. They can be, now played by a driver or by the passenger in full view of the driver, raising varied fresh questions about as to whether the Tesla has compromised safety as it rushes towards adding new technologies as well as features in its cars.



Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the Governors Highway Safety Association, stated that, it is a big concern, if it plays in view of the driver, for sure. The above department co-ordinates state efforts to promote safe driving.

Tesla Autopilot system, it can steer, slow down as well as accelerate the car on its own, it has for numerous years faced criticism from safety experts because it enables drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel for an extended period, even though they are not supposed to. And it does lack an effective means of ensuring that drivers keep their eyes on the road.

The combination of both hands-free driving as well as drivers looking away from the road has been connected to minimum 12 traffic deaths since 2016 in Tesla cars, which have been operating in Autopilot mode, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Adkins stated that, addition of video games is crying out for the NHSA to offer few guidance as well as regulation.

Drives inattention is officially cited as the cause of nearing to 10% traffic deaths, stated Steve Kiefer, a senior General Motors Executive, who also heads a foundation, which is dedicated to combating distracted driving. But he as well as other safety experts tend to believe that, the actual figure may be higher because they state crash investigation often overlook distraction while naming other causes which include reckless driving. Kiefer stated, he thinks the number may be closer to 50%.

Few of the Tesla cars do have simpler cameras, they tend to look at the drivers face and the cameras detect not much in the dark, and they also do not precisely track eye gaze. 4 years ago, after investigating a fatal Autopilot cash, the National Transport Safety board has made recommendation to Tesla, to add infrared camera to improve driver monitoring, but the company has so far not done so.

Jennifer Homendy, the safety board's chair, stated, that it is incredibly frustrating, we are trying to warn public and tell Tesla as well.

Before the game begins, there appears a warning. Tesla signals a warning that solitaire can be played while the car is moving. Solitaire is a game for everyone, but while playing when the car is in motion, it is only for passengers. A button asks for confirmation, as to whether the passenger is a player, but a driver can play simply by touching it.

In a second YouTube video, another Tesla owner also shows as to how the game can be played, while car is moving. The owner said, it is pretty dangerous.