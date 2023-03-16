Kia all set to enter premium SUV segment: Kia's new EV9 is 2nd electric car

New design era



The new EV9 marks the beginning of the company's new design era as it progresses with its ambitious "plan 5" strategy to launch 13 new EV's by 2027. This vehicle BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

2024 EV9

The Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center, in a statement, said that the Kia EV9 aims to redefine standards for design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility. The Kia EV9 provides customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology offers instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design.

Exterior Design

The front of the EV9 features simple clear-cut lines and body surfaces along with a "Digital Pattern Lighting Grille" Vertical headlamps and EV9's signature "Digital Tiger Face". The new electric SUV also features "Star Map LED daytime running lights (DRL), which features an animated lighting pattern, which will denote Kia's Digital Tiger Face for the brand's future EV models.

The side profile of the EV9 combines a very strong and also indisputable SUV identity with aerodynamic efficiency. It does feature dynamic triangular fender structures, geometric wheel arches, flush door handles and a tapered back roofline. At the rear of the vehicle, the tailgate receives detailed slim rear lights, which mirror the design of those at the front.

Interior Design

Kia stated that, its designers have prioritized space, comfort and technology for all passengers, in their flagship SUV. Built on Kia's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 features a long wheelbase and completely flat electric vehicle architecture to offer maximum space for all occupants in all three rows of seats.

The EV9's inside comes with a simple and also user friendly design, it does features a floating panoramic dashboard, two 12.3 inch towards screens, one 5 inch segment display and physical buttons to control the vehicle's functions.

The centre console is equipped with a spacious compartment located at its base. The EV9 also comes with touch buttons for start/stop function along with AVNT and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control