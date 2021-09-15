Kia India Plans to Offer an iMT option on the HTX trim of the Seltos SUV Very Soon

Kia India is ready to rejig its variant lineup of the Seltos SUV. Presently, the 1.5 litre petrol version of the seltos is offered in 4 variants such as HTE, HTK, HTK Plus and HTX. . As per the new type Approval certificate, the newly introduced iMT transmission, which has been offered exclusively with the HTK plus trim would be soon available having higher HTX variant.



In May, 2021, the Kia Seltos has been updated with the brand's new logo having a new six speed iMT gearbox, however, the clutch less manual transmission has been limited only to the mid HTK Plus trim. The HTX trim would be offered having 2 gearbox options such as 6 speed manual as well as 6 speed iMT unit, making the new unit more accessible to new car buyers.

The company also boasts of features such as 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system having OTA updates as well as connected car tech, LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, an air purifier, hill-start assist, AI voice commands, brake assist, ambient lighting, keyless entry and cruise control.

The Seltos 1.5 litre petrol engine has been tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. The carmaker very recently launched a new top-spec, Seltos X Line in India. The vehicle starting price is around Rs. 17.79 lakh(ex-showroom), the x line is available in two variants.